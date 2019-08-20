Punjab govt increases Lahore, Rawalpindi metro bus fares

The Punjab government has given an approval for increasing the fares of Lahore and Rawalpindi metro buses by Rs10.

The cabinet division has informed the Punjab Mass Transit Authority of the increase in fares and the order will be implemented after a notification is issued.

The new fare for Lahore and Rawalpindi metro buses will be Rs30.

In July, the Mass Transit Authority had requested the provincial cabinet to increase the fares. The government had agreed to the increase in fares, but the new rates had not been approved by the cabinet.

The federal government has already decided to do away with the subsidy on the bus service.

In May, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that substantial subsidies were creating a burden on the economy.

Passengers aren’t happy with the hike in fares. They told SAMAA TV that the government shouldn’t make the people shoulder this burden as the inflation is already high in the country.

