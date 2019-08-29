KCR: The Great Train Robbery

A circular railway may actually solve Karachi's public transport crisis — this is why it will never see the light of day

ISMAIL SHEIKH

Most of four dozen women who work at an office in Karachi’s business district at II Chundrigar Road considered themselves lucky. Their company picked them from their doorsteps and dropped them home. The ladies sometimes grumbled about traffic jams and air conditioning but they were mostly content if not a little grateful. Most of them did not know how to drive, did not own a car and lived so far away from work it would have taken them over two hours by bus to reach otherwise.

But then one day, their company ended the pick-and-drop service, fired the drivers and sold off the vans because of a financial crisis. The best it could do was give each woman 7,000 rupees in a transport stipend each month to make up for it.

A mad scramble began for the women to find a way to get to work. The staff came from far off places: Kaneez Fatima Society, Korangi Crossing, Nazimabad, Water Pump to name a few. Some of them found a private van service that catered to women from other offices around the area. But that service turned down women who lived in Malir and Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The timings did not work out with their shifts. And most of all, it was charging them as much as 15,000 rupees which was half the salary for some women.

These are the women who dream of public transport in Karachi. They represent millions of people in this city who have given up hope of ever being able to afford simple movement. People need to go to work to earn a living, go to university, go to the doctor, or simply get out to have fun. All of that is now hemmed in by their shrinking power to pay for transport: hundreds of rupees for chingchis, rickshaws or buses, thousands of rupees ride-hailing Careem, Bykea or Uber, hundreds of thousands if they want to own a car.

These women do not represent the few thousand men who do not dream of public transport. These are the men who make decisions in the city and provincial governments, the policy circles, the engineering consultant firms and the international donor agencies. These men do not hope to afford transport because they have the best of it. They have bulletproof Vigos and Fortuners with their hush cool interiors, cushy Toyota Civics and hybrid Prius drives with their petrol tanks eternally full. Many of them also have police mobile vans who clear their way in traffic.

Of course, these men in power have taken a stab at token efforts to get Karachi working public transportation. Over the decades, different governments launched many projects ranging from UTS buses to Green Line buses. But nothing has worked.

One of the solutions, however, lies right under our noses. It is the Karachi Circular Railway, which as its name suggests is a track that sits like a doughnut on the city and could help connect people from many different parts. It was a train service that started in the 1960s and did pretty well for many years.

Initially, KCR was supposed to help factories send boxes of shipments to the Karachi port. But because the train used to pass through neighbourhoods, people started using it to move around. By the 1970s, the KCR had grown to a 44km route and in the next ten years it had six million people using it. The trains were running 80 trips a day.

Sadly though, the KCR started suffering for many reasons by the mid-80s. At one point it was down to only 12 daily trips. By 1999 it was shut down because of losses. Grass grew over its tracks and slowly people started building homes and shops on the space where the trains ran.

Since then, the authorities have tried to get it back up to give the people of Karachi some relief from traveling like crushed khajoors in a box in busted minibuses.

The Japanese donor agency JICA, whose engineers specialise in public transport, even made a really detailed study in 2012 on how to restart the circular railway. The plan was realistic and gave the government solutions for the people who had started to live on or near the old tracks. They had to be helped if they were going to be removed. But the plan was never used.

Six years later, in 2018, when the Supreme Court was hearing a case against squatters all over Karachi the judges also ordered for encroachments on KCR tracks to be removed. By December 2018, the city administration started bringing in the bulldozers.

To start off with, ‘soft encroachments’ were removed from the track in the city’s central district. Around 7.2kms of the track was cleared from Ghareebabad to North Nazimabad Board Office.

Then there was a silence for almost five months until May 2019 when the Supreme Court ordered the Sindh chief minister, Karachi commissioner and railways to get KCR up and running in 45 days. The secretary for railways promised the court that they would complete the work and a local train would be running in two weeks. They would then hand KCR over to the Sindh government.

News of these developments gave many people hope that the transport crisis was being handled. But the KCR is not a magic bullet that will miraculously change the entire system. It is, however, the base of a master plan that will make it easier for people from all over Karachi to hop on and off trains and buses. That big picture is laid out in the Transport Master Plan 2030.

That project, known as Karachi Breeze, is made up of five bus rapid transit lines (Green, Red, Yellow, Purple and Aqua), a mass rapid transit (Brown) and a separate BRT line (Blue). The Green, Red, Yellow and Blue lines will meet at Numaish on MA Jinnah Road. All of them connect to the KCR at some point or the other and this entire public transport network would ideally cover enough of Karachi.

Work on the Green Line started in 2016 and it is expected to be completed by December this year. Almost 65% of the work has been completed. In July, the Asian Development Bank had approved a $235 million loan to help develop the Red line.