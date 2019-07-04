Will Lahore’s Metro bus fares increase?

People in Lahore are confused whether the Metro Bus Service is going to cost them Rs20 or more.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority had suggested to the cabinet a Rs10 increase in Metro fares from July 1 but no official notification has been issued yet.

The government had announcement a price hike in a cabinet meeting on June 15.

But the provincial cabinet has not approved the increase in fares yet, the mass transit authority said on Thursday. As soon as the notification is issued, the authority said it will implement the new rates.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing away with the subsidy for the bus service.

In May, the premier said large subsidies are creating a burden on the economy. The removal of the subsidy will now be reflected in bus fares.

Passengers aren’t happy with the price hike and told SAMAA TV that the government shouldn’t make the people shoulder this burden as inflation is already high.

The government is looking for ways to earn more revenue. As part of its agreement with the IMF, it is already planning to increase gas and electricity prices and levy Rs600 billion in taxes.

