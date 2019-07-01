Tuesday, July 9, 2019  | 5 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Transport

Lahore man gives ‘cool’ rickshaw rides to commuters

4 hours ago
 
He charges the same fare as other rickshaw drivers  





A rickshaw driver has installed an air cooler in his vehicle to provide respite to the people from the sweltering heat of Lahore. 

This unique rickshaw can be spotted on the streets of Lahore, ushering people from one destination to another. Shahid Ali said that installing the air cooler cost him Rs80,000.

He remarked that people hire him for pick and drop. Sometimes, they pay him more for providing comfortable rides to them. Ali, however, charges the same fare as other rickshaw drivers.

Ali remarked that more people have started using his rickshaw ever since he installed the air cooler.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
air cooler rickshaw Lahore
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
rickshaw ride, air cooler, Lahore, Shahid Ali, heat, summers
 
MOST READ
25,000 Karachi motorcyclists fined for not wearing helmets
25,000 Karachi motorcyclists fined for not wearing helmets
Lahore man gives ‘cool’ rickshaw rides to commuters
Lahore man gives ‘cool’ rickshaw rides to commuters
No elevated track from Numaish to Municipal Park: Sindh CM
No elevated track from Numaish to Municipal Park: Sindh CM
Will Lahore’s Metro bus fares increase?
Will Lahore’s Metro bus fares increase?
Labourer injured, car crushed by Peshawar BRT's falling metal plates
Labourer injured, car crushed by Peshawar BRT’s falling metal plates
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.