Lahore man gives ‘cool’ rickshaw rides to commuters

This unique rickshaw can be spotted on the streets of Lahore, ushering people from one destination to another. Shahid Ali said that installing the air cooler cost him Rs80,000.He remarked that people hire him for pick and drop. Sometimes, they pay him more for providing comfortable rides to them. Ali, however, charges the same fare as other rickshaw drivers.Ali remarked that more people have started using his rickshaw ever since he installed the air cooler.