Lahore’s Metro Bus Service is going to cost more now

31 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Lahore’s Metro Bus Service isn’t going to cost Rs20 anymore. Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing away with the subsidy for the service.

The premier said large subsidies are creating a burden on the economy. The removal of the subsidy will now be reflected in bus fares.

Passengers aren’t happy with the price hike and told SAMAA TV that the government shouldn’t make the people shoulder this burden as inflation is already high.

The government is looking for ways to earn more revenue. As part of its agreement with the IMF, it is already planning to increase gas and electricity prices and levy Rs600 billion in taxes.

