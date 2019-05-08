Karachi to get 34 new parking spots: traffic police

Travelling on Karachi’s roads can turn into a nightmare when traffic builds up because of development work. But the Karachi traffic police are working to fix this.

Traffic DIG Javed Mahar told SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din that 34 parking spaces will be made inside commercial buildings in the city. He said spaces had already been designated for underground parking but commercial centre owners turned them into shops or used them for other purposes. “We have urged the authorities to reclaim these parking spaces,” DIG Mahar said.

When asked which roads in particular are blocked and what routes travelers should avoid, he warned about potential traffic blocks on MA Jinnah Road because of construction of infrastructure for the Green Line BRT system.

“Shaheed-e-Millat Road is also blocked and we have created alternate routes on service roads where no parking is being allowed,” he added. Updates about traffic are being given on FM88.6 and the DIG suggested people listen to the radio station to keep updated about the traffic situation.

DIG Mahar said the traffic police try to resolve the matter if there is an encroachment, protest or construction by deploying personnel at places with heavy traffic flow. “Karachi is a big city. We need to understand its dynamics,” he said, adding that there are too many things going on at the same time. The traffic police’s first priority is that there should be a smooth flow of traffic on the road, he said.

He said the traffic police coordinate with the district administration and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to address issues causing traffic jams. “If a road is broken or there is sewerage issue or if construction work gets delayed, we point it out,” he added.

DIG Mahar believes that the traffic police are doing their best, as nobody faced any traffic issues on the first of Ramazan.

He also warned people about parking in illegal spaces as most ‘charged parking’ spaces have not taken permission from the traffic police.

“Charged parking is not our domain. We ask everyone to take permission from us, so that we can see if it feasible. We take action against people who are involved in illegal parking,” he said.

