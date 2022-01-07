Friday, January 7, 2022  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Technology

You asked for it. Instagram announces major ‘feed’ changes

The change will give more control to users

Posted: Jan 7, 2022
Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Source: Instagram

Instagram is reportedly working on giving users an option to switch between three different types of feed. 

The development was confirmed by Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri who said that the update is aimed “for people to have more choice and control over what they see in feed.” 

In an video, Moseri confirmed that the users will have the option to switch between three different views on their home screen. 

The three home screens will be: 

  • Home 
  • Favorites 
  • Following 

The home screen will be the same as a feed looks today. The content will be ranked on the basis of how interested the user is in that content. The new home feed will feature more recommendations. 

Favorites will be a subset of accounts that a user follows. The favorite lists may include siblings, friends, family members or celebrities and this feed will only feature content shared by these accounts.

Following will be a chronological list of posts from all the accounts followed by a user. Unlike the home feed, it won’t feature any recommendations.  

Instagram has been testing this feature since early December and Moseri has confirmed that it will be launched in the first half of 2022. 

Instagram had chronological feeds but changed it to algorithmically-sorted feeds in 2016.

Users have repeatedly complained of lack of control on what type of content they see on their feeds. The update had pushed down the posts from accounts that people follow and prioritized recommended content. 

