WhatsApp to introduce new drawing tools, blur feature

WhatsApp users will soon have new drawing tools for photos and videos, according to reports.

WhatsApp has been working on two new pencils for the built-in image editor. The pencils presently offered by the app allow only colour customisation. The new tools will, however, let people select from three different sizes.

“The changes are under development, but we can give you a good preview of what will happen after installing a future update: WhatsApp is planning to add new different pencils to draw on your images and videos,” tweeted WABetaInfo, an independent tech portal.

Another new addition is going to be the Blur feature, which will let users blur parts of images before sending them out. The Blur will be available for WhatsApp on iOS and the company is working to launch it on WhatsApp beta for Android as well.

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out two features for Desktop beta users. They allow more control over call notifications.

