Saturday, January 22, 2022  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

WhatsApp to introduce new drawing tools, blur feature

Sharing screenshots will be much easier

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Photo: File

WhatsApp users will soon have new drawing tools for photos and videos, according to reports.

WhatsApp has been working on two new pencils for the built-in image editor. The pencils presently offered by the app allow only colour customisation. The new tools will, however, let people select from three different sizes.

“The changes are under development, but we can give you a good preview of what will happen after installing a future update: WhatsApp is planning to add new different pencils to draw on your images and videos,” tweeted WABetaInfo, an independent tech portal.

Another new addition is going to be the Blur feature, which will let users blur parts of images before sending them out. The Blur will be available for WhatsApp on iOS and the company is working to launch it on WhatsApp beta for Android as well.

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out two features for Desktop beta users. They allow more control over call notifications.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube

FaceBook WhatsApp
Drawing tools whatsapp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
whatsapp, new drawing features, blur feature
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
WhatsApp to introduce new drawing tools, blur feature
WhatsApp to introduce new drawing tools, blur feature
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.