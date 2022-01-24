TikTok to let creators charge subscription fee

TikTok is testing a feature that will allow creators to charge a subscription fee for their content, according to reports.

TikTok hasn’t shared when exactly the feature will be available, how many creators are testing it, or what the payment model might comprise.

“Subscriptions are a concept that has been in testing,” Spokesperson Zachary Kizer told The Verge. “We are always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.”

TikTok presently uses Creator Fund to pay creators whose videos receive at least 100,000 views a month.

“TikTok Creator Next aims to help creators monetize as they grow and develop their communities on the platform,” stated TikTok. “When you join TikTok Creator Next, you receive access to tools and features that allow you to turn their creativity and passions into something greater, whether that’s a side hustle or a business.”

TikTok was launched in 2016 and has since become one of the most popular video-sharing apps in the world. It has been downloaded over a billion times.

