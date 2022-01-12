Wednesday, January 12, 2022  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1443
Retweet, Quote RT and… Twitter’s tests TikTok-like feature

Say good bye to RT, and Quote RT

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Source: Twitter

When we bored of simple retweets, Twitter gave us the option to quote retweet and give our take on tweets. Now, it seems like people are bored of quote RT as well and want something new. 

Twitter has obliged. It is testing a new feature to allow users to retweet a tweet and add their take on it in the form of a video.  

Twitter says that the new feature called “Quote tweet with reaction” is a fun way of reacting to a tweet. 

Users can make a video with tweets embedded in it and say whatever they want about the tweet.

Twitter already allows users to add images, videos and GIFs while retweeting, but this new feature will embed the tweet inside the video. 

Twitter has said that currently it is only testing this feature on iOS and will expand the testing based on the feedback. 

This feature is similar to the reaction feature on TikTok where users embed viral videos and create their reaction video.  

