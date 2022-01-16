Sunday, January 16, 2022  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1443
HOME > Technology

Instagram ‘edit profile grid’ feature will surprise you

People to have more control of their feeds

Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Source: Ben Kolde/ Unsplash

Instagram is working on a new feature to allow users to re-position photos on their profile grid. 

The feature was reported by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi who found the option in his profile setting.

With this feature, users can rearrange photos to bring older ones to the top or move new ones down the grid. 

Instagram is working on a number of changes to give users more control of their feed and profile.

A new feature to allow users to switch between three different types of feed is under development, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri has confirmed.

He said the update is aimed “for people to have more choice and control over what they see in feed.”  

In a video, Moseri confirmed that the users will have the option to switch between three different views on their home screen. 

The three home screens will be,  

  • Home  
  • Favorites  
  • Following  

The home screen will be the same as a feed looks today. The content will be ranked on the basis of how interested the user is in that content. The new home feed will feature more recommendations.  

Favorites will be a subset of accounts that a user follows. The favorite lists may include siblings, friends, family members or celebrities and this feed will only feature content shared by these accounts. 

Following will be a chronological list of posts from all the accounts followed by a user. Unlike the home feed, it won’t feature any recommendations.   

Instagram has been testing this feature since early December and Moseri has confirmed that it will be launched in the first half of 2022. 

