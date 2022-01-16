Instagram ‘edit profile grid’ feature will surprise you

Instagram is working on a new feature to allow users to re-position photos on their profile grid.

The feature was reported by mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi who found the option in his profile setting.

#Instagram is working on the ability to edit the profile grid allowing you to rearrange posts in any order you like 👀 pic.twitter.com/fjmkJD4je2 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 10, 2022

With this feature, users can rearrange photos to bring older ones to the top or move new ones down the grid.

Instagram is working on a number of changes to give users more control of their feed and profile.

A new feature to allow users to switch between three different types of feed is under development, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri has confirmed.

He said the update is aimed “for people to have more choice and control over what they see in feed.”

In a video, Moseri confirmed that the users will have the option to switch between three different views on their home screen.

Testing Feed Changes 👀



We’re starting to test the ability to switch between three different views on your home screen (two of which would give you the option to see posts in chronological order):

– Home

– Favorites

– Following



We hope to launch these soon. More to come. ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9zvB85aPSp — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) January 5, 2022

The three home screens will be,

Home

Favorites

Following

The home screen will be the same as a feed looks today. The content will be ranked on the basis of how interested the user is in that content. The new home feed will feature more recommendations.

Favorites will be a subset of accounts that a user follows. The favorite lists may include siblings, friends, family members or celebrities and this feed will only feature content shared by these accounts.

Following will be a chronological list of posts from all the accounts followed by a user. Unlike the home feed, it won’t feature any recommendations.

Instagram has been testing this feature since early December and Moseri has confirmed that it will be launched in the first half of 2022.