Black or white? BMW unveils colour changing car at CES 2022

People looking to buy a vehicle often get confused which colour car to go for. Should they go for cool white colour which gives a calming vibe or classy black.

The choice becomes important given the fact that colour can affect the performance of the car AC and heater.

It seems that the German automaker BMW is looking to end this debate once and for all with its colour changing car.

Ready for the next step in innovation ⚡️ Join us as we unveil our future innovations around the CES 2022. #BMWCES #BMW #FromSoultoSoul #BornElectric https://t.co/tsUKqXf92g — BMW (@BMW) January 5, 2022

BMW showcased its colour changing concept car BMW iX Flow at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

It uses the same the electronic paper technology E Ink that is used in e-readers like Kindle.

The surface of the car is covered with millions of microcapsules containing negatively charged white pigments and positively charged black pigments. The microcapsules are stimulated by electrical field and it causes either the white or the black pigments to come on the surface, depending on the setting you choose.

Currently, the colour scheme is limited to black, white and grey.

This takes personalization in automobiles to a next level as the car’s software remembers the driver’s preference and changes the colour accordingly.

BMW, however, insists that it’s only about style as the technology could improve the efficiency of its electric vehicles.

“A white surface reflects a lot more sunlight than a black one,” the company says. “By implication, heating of the vehicle and passenger compartment as a result of strong sunlight and high outside temperatures can be reduced by changing the exterior to a light colour.”

In cooler weather, darker tones will help the vehicle to absorb more warmth from the sun.