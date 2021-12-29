Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa is being criticized by users on the internet after it recommended a challenged to a 10-year-old girl that nearly got her electrocuted.

The voice assistant suggested that the girl should plug in a phone charger halfway into the wall socket and then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.

The girl’s mother Kristin Livdahl tweeted about the incident with a screen shot of the challenge.

“OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said,” tweeted Livadhl.

OMFG My 10 year old just asked Alexa on our Echo for a challenge and this is what she said. pic.twitter.com/HgGgrLbdS8 — Kristin Livdahl (@klivdahl) December 26, 2021

She said that the family was doing some physical challenges from YouTube when her daughter asked Alexa for a new challenge.

In a statement to BBC, Amazon confirmed the incident and said that Alexa has been updated to prevent it from recommending such activity in the future.

The activity, called “the penny challenge” started going viral over TikTok and other social media websites about a year ago.