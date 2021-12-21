Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
HOME > Technology

Why is the internet speed so slow in Pakistan today?

PTCL says disruption in submarine cables

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

A slow country-wide internet speed was reported in Pakistan Tuesday morning with users facing slow browsing speed and quality issues. The services were disrupted due to a fault in the international submarine SEA-ME-WE 4 cable, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said. The fault occurred late Monday night. According to PTCL, internet speed in the country has decreased by one terabyte. A spokesperson said that customers will face further connectivity issues when internet traffic is high. He added that in the meantime, PTCL is trying to transfer internet traffic on alternate channels. "The cause and exact location of the fault is being determined. But we aren't sure when the problem will be resolved." Southeast Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 is an optical fibre submarine communications cable system that carries telecommunications between Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, France, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Egypt, Italy, Tunisia, and Algeria.
