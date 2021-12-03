Which was the most used emoji in 2021?

Emojis do the talking where words fall flat.

Who doesn’t use emojis in chats? If there is one thing that makes virtual conversations much more fun it’s the pack of smiles, laughter, anger, hearts, dance and what not in the chat box.

Although there are many emojis that emerge frequently in chats daily, there is one that has left every other digital emotion behind.

The Unicode Consortium has released a list of the most used emojis in 2021. It is an organisation that encodes universal characters for the web, including emojis on smartphones and computers.

So which emoji do you think emerged as the winner in 2021? Beaming Face, Grinning Face, Star-struck or Sleepy Face?

It’s the Tears of Joy!

According to the Unicode Consortium, 92% of the online population use emojis and the Tears of Joy makes up 5% of it.

Here are the top 10 emojis of 2021.

Photo: Unicode

There are more than 3,600 emojis available on social media.

