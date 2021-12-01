Twitter bans posting photos of people without their consent

Twitter has updated its private information policy so that no user can post photos of other people without their consent.

It has already banned users from sharing some other person’s personal information without approval, such as address or location, identity documents, non-public contact information, financial information, or any data. But this photo rule update makes Twitter’s anti-harassment and anti-doxxing policy stronger.

This doesn’t mean that Twitter will require consent from all individuals in a photo or video before it’s posted. But if the person depicted wants the media taken down, Twitter will take it down.

“Our existing policies and Twitter rules cover explicit instances of abusive behaviour. This update will allow us to take action on media that is shared without any explicit abusive content, provided it’s posted without the consent of the person depicted,” says the Twitter blog post.

Twitter said it will remove photos when notified by the individuals depicted, or by an authorized representative, that they did not consent to have their private image or video shared.

This policy is not applicable to media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying Tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse.

