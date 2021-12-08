Pakistan’s most-searched terms on Google reveal a carefree attitude

The global search trends report is out
If the most googled words from a country are accepted as an indicator, one may claim that Pakistanis in 2021 exhibited a careless attitude towards the danger posed by the coronavirus and towards education. The most searched google terms from Pakistan were about cricket throughout 2021, according to a a trends report released by Google.
The report suggests that “Pakistan v South Africa” was the most searched term in 2021.
Pakistan toured South Africa in January to play three one-day internationals and three T20 international matches. The green shirts beat the Proteas in the ODI and T20I series 2-1 and 3-1 respectively.
Here are the top ten searches by the people of Pakistan in 2021:
In 2020, coronavirus was the second highest search term from Pakistan and Google Classroom the fourth highest search. Worldometers, the name of the website tracking Covid-19 infections, was the tenth most searched term.
Pakistanis also search about the US presidential election last year.
The report also shows that Pakistan cricket team’s all rounder Shoaib Malik was the most search athlete in 2021. The most search athletes in 2021 are:
On the entertainment front, the popular Netflix show Squid Game, which made headlines all over the world, was the most search term on Google. These are the TV shows and movies most search on Google this year: