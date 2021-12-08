Pakistan’s most-searched terms on Google reveal a carefree attitude

If the most googled words from a country are accepted as an indicator, one may claim that Pakistanis in 2021 exhibited a careless attitude towards the danger posed by the coronavirus and towards education. The most searched google terms from Pakistan were about cricket throughout 2021, according to a a trends report released by Google.

The report suggests that “Pakistan v South Africa” was the most searched term in 2021.

Pakistan toured South Africa in January to play three one-day internationals and three T20 international matches. The green shirts beat the Proteas in the ODI and T20I series 2-1 and 3-1 respectively.

Top searches

Here are the top ten searches by the people of Pakistan in 2021:

Pakistan vs South Africa Pakistan vs West Indies Pakistan Super League Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Pakistan vs Zimbabwe India vs England Pakistan vs England Pakistan vs New Zealand Pakistan vs Australia

In 2020, coronavirus was the second highest search term from Pakistan and Google Classroom the fourth highest search. Worldometers, the name of the website tracking Covid-19 infections, was the tenth most searched term.

Pakistanis also search about the US presidential election last year.

Most searched athletes

The report also shows that Pakistan cricket team’s all rounder Shoaib Malik was the most search athlete in 2021. The most search athletes in 2021 are:

Shoaib Malik Asif Ali Fakhar Zaman Shaheen Afridi Hasan Ali Mohammad Rizwan Shadab Khan Abid Ali Danish Aziz Haris Rauf

Entertainment

On the entertainment front, the popular Netflix show Squid Game, which made headlines all over the world, was the most search term on Google. These are the TV shows and movies most search on Google this year: