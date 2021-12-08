Wednesday, December 8, 2021  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan’s most-searched terms on Google reveal a carefree attitude

The global search trends report is out

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

If the most googled words from a country are accepted as an indicator, one may claim that Pakistanis in 2021 exhibited a careless attitude towards the danger posed by the coronavirus and towards education. The most searched google terms from Pakistan were about cricket throughout 2021, according to a a trends report released by Google. 

The report suggests that “Pakistan v South Africa” was the most searched term in 2021.

Pakistan toured South Africa in January to play three one-day internationals and three T20 international matches. The green shirts beat the Proteas in the ODI and T20I series 2-1 and 3-1 respectively. 

Top searches

Here are the top ten searches by the people of Pakistan in 2021:

  1. Pakistan vs South Africa 
  2. Pakistan vs West Indies 
  3. Pakistan Super League 
  4. Pakistan vs England 
  5. T20 World Cup 
  6. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 
  7. India vs England 
  8. Pakistan vs England 
  9. Pakistan vs New Zealand 
  10. Pakistan vs Australia  

In 2020, coronavirus was the second highest search term from Pakistan and Google Classroom the fourth highest search. Worldometers, the name of the website tracking Covid-19 infections, was the tenth most searched term.

Pakistanis also search about the US presidential election last year.

Most searched athletes

The report also shows that Pakistan cricket team’s all rounder Shoaib Malik was the most search athlete in 2021. The most search athletes in 2021 are:  

  1. Shoaib Malik 
  2. Asif Ali 
  3. Fakhar Zaman 
  4. Shaheen Afridi 
  5. Hasan Ali 
  6. Mohammad Rizwan 
  7. Shadab Khan 
  8. Abid Ali 
  9. Danish Aziz 
  10. Haris Rauf 

Entertainment

On the entertainment front, the popular Netflix show Squid Game, which made headlines all over the world, was the most search term on Google. These are the TV shows and movies most search on Google this year: 

  1. Squid Games 
  2. Khuda Aur Mohabbat 
  3. Chupke Chupke 
  4. Rang Mahal 
  5. Radhe 
  6. Bigg Boss 15 
  7. Money Heist 
  8. Ertugrul 
  9. Black Widow 
  10. Eternals 

FaceBook WhatsApp
google
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
WhatsApp’s disappearing chat feature: good and bad effects
WhatsApp’s disappearing chat feature: good and bad effects
Pakistan's most-searched terms on Google reveal a carefree attitude
Pakistan’s most-searched terms on Google reveal a carefree attitude
Camon 18 Premier – Camera Disguised as a Smartphone
Camon 18 Premier – Camera Disguised as a Smartphone
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.