Facebook will now enable select creators to publish podcasts on their Facebook page.

The app has invited a limited group of podcast producers to apply for this new feature and publish their podcasts directly on Facebook.

Facebook launched its podcast discovery feature in June to enable users to discover and listen to podcasts without leaving the app.

Now, the company has released detailed guidelines on who can publish podcasts on the platform and how it can be done.

Podcasts on Facebook help podcast creators reach and connect with new listeners and existing fans. Learn more here: https://t.co/bx5Co476Ip pic.twitter.com/5hVAaWHoRN — Meta for Creators (@MetaforCreators) November 30, 2021

Creators from around the world can publish podcasts on their page, however only users in the US can discover and listen to these podcasts on their mobile phones.

The company has also created an “Audio destination” where users can discover and share audio content. Here, recommendations are curated based on users’ interests.

The company says its podcast feature will soon be rolled out for users all over the world.

How to publish podcasts on Facebook

First, creators need to have a page on Facebook. If you already have a page, here is how to publish podcasts on it:

Go to the podcasts host and copy the RSS feed

On the Facebook page, click on the “Podcast” option in the left tab to paste the RSS feed

Facebook will send an authentication e-mail to your registered email address

Creators will see a green check mark confirming that their podcast has been authenticated.

All the podcasts published on the page will be listed under a podcast tab. Listeners can cut short-clips of these podcasts to share on their News Feeds.

Who can publish podcasts on Facebook?

Source: Facebook

Facebook has listed some conditions for creators who want to publish podcasts on their page. These are: