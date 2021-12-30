Get Creative with your New Camera Phone – TECNO Camon 18 Series

With the new year right around the corner, many people are looking to upgrade their smartphones to more trendy ones. What better way to do it than getting one of the latest releases? The highly innovative smartphone brand, TECNO, came up with its last series for the year, the Camon 18 series which comes with the innovative and updated features.

The series includes three phones – Camon 18 Premier, Camon 18P, andthe Camon 18t. Let’s see what TECNO brought for the customers this time

Elevate your photography experience

As the name suggests, TECNO’s “Cam-On” series is known for its photography features. This time, the brand surpassed all barriers by bringing the gimbal camera technology in its Camon 18 Premier phone. The technology brings steadiness and anti-blurriness to your videos like never before. With the 60x Zoom, 64MP Rear, and 32MP front camera what more could you ask for in a phone?

On the other hand, the Camon 18P comes with a 16MP front and 48MP back camera, while the Camon 18t supports a high-definition 48MP Camera lens for both front and back, taking your photography experience to another level.

Connect with the high-speed digital world

Smooth touch along with a super-fast processor complete our phones! The Camon 18 series comes with some high-speed processors, providing faster performance results for the young users. The Camon 18 Premier features some high-end specs like the 120Hz AMOLED display paired with the fast G96 processor. The Camon 18P comes with a 120Hz FHD display with the G96 processor, and the Camon 18t has a big 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD screen paired with the Helio G85 processor. All these smartphones come with exceptional features that make them stand out among others in the market.

Bring out the Creative side of You

The Camon 18 series is an all-in-one device. You can show your creativity and get productive with these smartphones. The 5000mAh massive battery in all three devices means you can use it all day long. The Camon 18 Premier comes with 256GB+8GB massive storage, while the Camon 18P has an 8GB+128GB big storage for storing all your apps and games. Additionally, the Camon 18t comes with s 4GB+128GB storage for all your needs!

This means you can record as many videos you want using the high-definition cameras, capture your favorite memories, play unlimited games, and binge watch movies without a worry with the latest TECNO Camon series. The stylish outlook and various colors are the cherry on top for this series. So, if you’re looking to upgrade your lifestyle, get the latest Camon 18 phones and enjoy!