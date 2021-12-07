Camon 18 Premier – Camera Disguised as a Smartphone

The smartphone industry has become a hub for competitive brands, each one struggling to give its users the best experience. The Chinese-leading smartphone brand, TECNO, has gained much hype within this competitive market by releasing great smartphones with the best hardware and software features. The brand’s newest release, the Camon 18 series, is finally out in the market.

This series includes the Camon 18 Premier, Camon 18P, and Camon 18t, and each device comes with exceptional camera features that can enhance your photography skills. But Camon 18 Premier takes the lead with its special features.

Gimbal Camera Technology

TECNO has used the latest Gimbal technology in their Camon 18 Premier for the first time, making it a truly premium device. Available in only a limited number of smartphones, this camera technology offers steady and anti-shaky videos. With this, your videos will never come out blurry, even if you’re constantly moving. How incredible is that? Additionally, the 60x Hyper Zoom features will elevate your camera experience, as the Camon 18 Premier brings that for clear and crisp shots.

Incomparable Camera Resolution

Camon series is known for its remarkable camera and photography features. With TAIVOS technology, these smartphones offer the best results that make your captures unique. Even this time around, TECNO has not disappointed its fans with the amazing camera resolution in all three devices. The Camon 18 Premier comes with an incredible 64MP back and 32MP front camera, promising to take your best shots.

120Hz AMOLED Display

The phone supports an incredible 6.67 inch AMOLED display, a feature previously limited to flagship series only. This display provides better color reproduction, improved colors, higher contrast, and a much more realistic display as compared to LCD screens. This amazing display paired with a 120Hz touch sampling rate means a better gaming experience, browsing, and scrolling at a faster rate as compared to any other screen type, without a lag.

Other Outstanding Features Camon 18 Premier comes with a massive 8GB RAM and 256GB RAM with a G96 Processor for a smooth working of the phone. Moreover, it supports a 33W fast charge with 4750mAh battery.

Wow! Aren’t these amazing? The series is already out in the market and has special discount offers when purchasing online. So hurry and get yours before it’s sold out!

For further details, make sure to follow TECNO across all social media platforms.