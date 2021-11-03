Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Yahoo exits China ahead of gaming giant Epic Games

Google left in 2010, Facebook, Twitter suffer decade-old bloackage

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Reuters

US internet services company Yahoo pulled out of China on Tuesday, citing “increasingly challenging business and legal environment”.

“In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,” Yahoo said in a statement.

“Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our users and free and open internet. We thank our users for their support,” it added.

The move comes after gaming giant Epic Games said it was shutting down its popular battle royale game Fortnite by November. 15. In China, the game’s beta version was known as Fortress Night and operated by Tencent Games, a major investor in Epic.

In August, China restricted online gaming for children under the age of 18 to three hours a week – only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Last month, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn said it will end operations in China due to “greater compliance requirements”.

While Google left China in 2010, Facebook and Twitter have been blocked for more than a decade.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
yahoo
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is TikTok allowing creators to 'accept money' from viewers
Is TikTok allowing creators to ‘accept money’ from viewers
PUBG: New State set to release this month
PUBG: New State set to release this month
Yahoo exits China ahead of gaming giant Epic Games
Yahoo exits China ahead of gaming giant Epic Games
Facebook ending facial recognition use over privacy fears
Facebook ending facial recognition use over privacy fears
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.