WhatsApp rolls out two new features for desktop

New features allow more control to manage call notifications

Posted: Nov 9, 2021
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: File

The popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out two new features for its desktop version that will allow people more control to manage call notifications while using the app from the desktop.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp introduced two new features. The first one is about new call notification options “Incoming Call Ringtone” and “Turn off all desktop incoming calls”, giving you more control over call notifications.

The second one is about a new interface for Contact Info, Business Info, Group Info.

As you can see in the screenshot, this interface is similar to the one implemented on WhatsApp beta for Android and WhatsApp beta for iOS.

New notification options and the new interface are rolling out for people that are using the latest update of WhatsApp Desktop beta.

