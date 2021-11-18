Vivo Y21 – An Affordable Smartphone with Amazing Features

Global smartphone brand vivo has launched another affordable smartphone in its youth centric Y series— vivo Y21

vivo has introduced Y21 with specifications that you are looking for. The most important thing about the smartphone is that although it’s a mid-range smartphone, its features seem to be of upper mid-range smartphones.

vivo Y21 is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 that provides good experience in daily life tasks. The all new vivo Y21 is running on the Android 11 operating system that is the latest one available for smartphones in the market. It also comes with the 6.51 inches HD+ Halo Display.

The chipset of the device is paired with 4GB + 1GB Extended RAM and the internal storage capacity of the new vivo Y21 is 64 gigabytes. That is a sufficient storage capacity to hold huge files. But you can enhance the storage capacity of the phone utilizing the dedicated slot of the phone upto 1TB.

vivo has introduce a double rear camera setup in the Y21 to get high-end results with this camera setup. The main sensor of the smartphone is 13 megapixels and the macro sensor of the Y21 is 2 megapixels.

The front-facing camera of the handset is 8MP to make video calls and take amazing selfies. Additionally, it is equipped with a Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge technology. This is a massive battery that produces good results and enough backup time. All these amazing features are packed in 8.0mm trendy slim design.

The side mounted fingerprint scanner of the Y21 is there to shield your data from any unauthorized person. So your data is very well protected in vivo Y21. If you are looking for a smartphone that provides everything at a reasonable price, then the Y21 by vivo is go to choice for you.