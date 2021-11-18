Thursday, November 18, 2021  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Vivo Y21 – An Affordable Smartphone with Amazing Features

vivo has introduce a double rear camera setup in the Y21

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

Global smartphone brand vivo has launched another affordable smartphone in its youth centric Y series— vivo Y21

vivo has introduced Y21 with specifications that you are looking for. The most important thing about the smartphone is that although it’s a mid-range smartphone, its features seem to be of upper mid-range smartphones.

vivo Y21 is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 that provides good experience in daily life tasks. The all new vivo Y21 is running on the Android 11 operating system that is the latest one available for smartphones in the market. It also comes with the 6.51 inches HD+ Halo Display.

The chipset of the device is paired with 4GB + 1GB Extended RAM and the internal storage capacity of the new vivo Y21 is 64 gigabytes. That is a sufficient storage capacity to hold huge files. But you can enhance the storage capacity of the phone utilizing the dedicated slot of the phone upto 1TB.

vivo has introduce a double rear camera setup in the Y21 to get high-end results with this camera setup. The main sensor of the smartphone is 13 megapixels and the macro sensor of the Y21 is 2 megapixels.

The front-facing camera of the handset is 8MP to make video calls and take amazing selfies. Additionally, it is equipped with a Li-Po Non-removable 5000 mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge technology. This is a massive battery that produces good results and enough backup time. All these amazing features are packed in 8.0mm trendy slim design.

The side mounted fingerprint scanner of the Y21 is there to shield your data from any unauthorized person. So your data is very well protected in vivo Y21. If you are looking for a smartphone that provides everything at a reasonable price, then the Y21 by vivo is go to choice for you.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Vivo
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
A new malware is emptying bank accounts and reading OTPs
A new malware is emptying bank accounts and reading OTPs
Pakistani hackers targeted Afghan official on Facebook using ‘romantic lures’
Pakistani hackers targeted Afghan official on Facebook using ‘romantic lures’
Apple to supply iPhone, Mac parts to users
Apple to supply iPhone, Mac parts to users
Vivo Y21 – An Affordable Smartphone with Amazing Features
Vivo Y21 – An Affordable Smartphone with Amazing Features
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.