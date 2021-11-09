Twitter to rollout new features, tools for professional accounts

Twitter is rolling out new features to provide more tools to businesses, professionals, and public figures on the app. This will enable the accounts to “have a unique and clearly defined presence on the platform, separate from the general users”.

“The foundation of Twitter for Professionals is to provide businesses, creators, publishers, and developers of all industries and sizes space to showcase and highlight their content, products, and services directly on Twitter for free,” said the company in a statement.

What’s new for professionals on Twitter?

This week onwards, select accounts on Twitter will get access to a range of tools that are not available to general users. These include Twitter Ads, Quick Promote, and Advanced Profile features.

The accounts will be categorized as “Professional Accounts.”

The profile of Professional Accounts will be distinguishable from general users’ profiles on Twitter. They will have extra modules on top of their profiles. These modules include a section for About, Shop, and Newsletter.

With the About module, Professional Accounts can add their business location, hours of operation, and contact details on top of the profile.

With the Shopping module, the accounts will be able to add their products for users to buy directly from the app. The Newsletter module will allow creators and publishers to add a link to their newsletters on top of their profiles.

Currently, the About module is accessible to all professional accounts on Twitter in the United States. However, the Shop and the Newsletter module will be gradually rolled out to professional accounts globally.

What are professional accounts?

According to Twitter, “creators, publishers, businesses, nonprofits, developers, and anyone who comes to Twitter to do business” is classified as a professional account.

Twitter accounts that fit this description will have to convert to a Professional Account to access these features.

Users will be notified when they are eligible to apply for this conversion. They will find a “Twitter for Professionals” tab in the sidebar on the timelines. Then, the accounts will have to select a category that describes their business’ type. Individual creators will have to choose a category that describes their nature of work.

However, Twitter has set eligibility criteria for an account to become a Professional Account. The accounts:

must not have a history of repeatedly violating the Twitter User Agreement.

must have a complete profile with an account name, a bio, and a profile picture.

must not feature the identity of another person, brand, or organization, nor does it use a fake identity

According to the guidelines, profiles that feature animals or fictional characters, parody accounts and fan accounts are not eligible for Professional Accounts.