PUBG: New State set to release this month

PUBG: New State will be released on iOS and Android on November 11, its developer Karafton has announced.

The free-to-play game is a part of the PUBG series which popularized the battle royal genre of gaming. The game will be released in more than 200 countries and available in 17 languages across the world.

The trailer of PUBG: New State was released on October 22 giving gamers a sneak peek into its features and customization.

PUBG: New State will be a multi-player-focused game set in the year 2051. It comes with advanced weapons and terrains. It will also have new features like weapon customization and in-game drones.

Over 50 million players have pre-registered for the game even before its launch, Krafton reported.

The developers concluded the technical tests of the game last month, and now it is set for release.

The developers revealed that PUBG: New State will have strong anti-cheat measure and there will be intense monitoring of the community to fix glitches and detect technical problems before they become widespread and are exploited by gamers.

PUBG games have a history of cheating-related issues. Last year, a group of cheaters reportedly made over $70million by selling cheats for PUBG Mobile.

The specifications of PUBG: New State will be similar to previous PUBG games. According to details, up to 100 players will enter a map, either as group or individuals, and indulge in combat.

By the end of the game, one player or group will emerge victorious.

Initially, four maps will be available to the players on PUBG: New State and developers have promised regular updates, improvement and release of new content over time.

There are also reports that Krafton has plans to release another PUBG-related game for PC and consoles by 2022.

However, PUBG: New State will not run on all smartphones. Android users should have a 64-bit processor, 2GB of RAM and Android 6.0 Marshmallow or newer operating system to play the game.

iPhone users should have iOS 13 or newer operating system, otherwise, their device won’t support the game.