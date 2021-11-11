Now you can hide WhatsApp ‘last seen’ from even more people

WhatsApp has released several updates and new features in the past weeks, and there are reports that the popular messaging platform is set to release a new set of updates.

According to WABetaInfo, these new updates include changes to contact info user interface (UI), new timers for disappearing messages, modifications to multi-device use and more privacy control for the users.

More control over personal information

WhatsApp users will now be able to have more control over who can see their information on the platform.

Currently, users can choose to show their information to everyone or only to their contacts or no one on the platform. This information includes “Last seen”, “Profile photo” and “About”.

Now, they can also choose who in their contacts can see this information.

Earlier, WhatsApp had the options of “Nobody, “My contacts” and “Everybody”. Now, with the new update, it is adding the option of “My contacts except…”

When users “My contacts except…” they can restrict people in their contact from viewing their personal information.

New contact info user interface

WhatsApp is also rolling out new user interface for the screen which displays contact and group info. The new interface will have smaller space for the contact’s display picture while the icons for message, voice call and video call will be placed under the picture.

New contact information UI. Source: WABetaInfo

New timer for disappearing messages

WhatsApp is also, reportedly, adding a new timer for disappearing messages. With this new update, users will be able to set the timer to 24 hours and 90 days after which the chat’s messages will be automatically deleted. Earlier, users could only set the timer to 7 days.

WhatsApp launched the disappearing messages feature last year. The feature allows users to send messages that disappear after a certain period of time.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out these features for specific beta testers. So, it will take some time before this feature is available to users all over the world.

Last month, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to make changes to their privacy setting from desktop.

After the update, users will be able to modify privacy settings like who can see their last seen, profile photo, and about, from WhatsApp Web, its desktop version of the app.

Currently, WhatsApp doesn’t allow users to manage privacy setting from WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp hasn’t announced when this new feature will be rolled out. But it will be first available for beta testers.