Is TikTok allowing creators to ‘accept money’ from viewers

Creators on TikTok will soon be able to accept money from their fans and viewers, inside and outside of platform.

TikTok is working on a new feature that will enable the creators to collect “tips” from their fans.

This feature was first reported by TikTok creator Jera Bean, who spotted the “Tips” feature in her account’s settings. She posted a video on it as well.

According to the video posted by Bean, TikTok has set a criteria for creators who can enable the feature.

Creators should have at least 100,000 followers, must be in good standing and follow the app’s community guidelines to apply for this feature. If their application is accepted, they will be notified by TikTok.

Approved creators will then get a Tips button on their profile and their viewers can use it to send them money.

Bean’s application was approved by TikTok and now she has a “Tips” button on her account. Fans who click on the button are redirected to a page where they can tip $5, $10, $15, or any custom amount. The minimum tip is $1.

Whatever fans tip the creators, TikTok won’t take a cut from it. It is unlike other social media apps, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, who keep a cut from creators’ earning on their platform.

According to Tech Crunch, TikTok has confirmed that is working on the Tips feature, but said that it is not broadly available yet.

Monetization on TikTok

Tips feature on TikTok is another tool to let creators earn money on the app. Last year, TikTok announced a $200 million fund named “TikTok Creator Fund” to help select creators in the United States to earn money on the platform.

TikTok already enable creators to partner with brands, secure sponsorship deals, and earn money from it. It also provides monetization for live-streams.

Another feature “Creator Marketplace” connects creators with brands to collaborate on paid campaigns.