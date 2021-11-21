If you are unable to access WhatsApp Desktop, try this!

For the past few days, WhatsApp users are having difficulty logging in to the WhatsApp Web. Don’t worry! now the company has come up with a solution.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has fixed the issue and now users can easily log into WhatsApp Desktop. If users are unable to use WhatsApp Desktop due to the recent multi-device update, uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp Desktop:

“This is due to a server-side update to improve multi-device and security notifications when a device list is updated. You can back up your chat history and reinstall WhatsApp to test if it works now,” WABetaInfo tweeted.

I know some users are experiencing issues while logging into WhatsApp Desktop. This is due to a server-side update to improve multi-device and security notifications when a device list is updated.

You can back up your chat history and reinstall WhatsApp to test if it works now. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 18, 2021

The tweet further reads, “WhatsApp has released a new Universal Windows Platform app. Some users are experiencing issues when scrolling a conversation. I’ve noticed that those people use a PC having the AMD processor, but it might be a coincidence.”

While some features such as status updates archived chats, stickers and dark mode are still missing on the Universal Windows Platform app, however, the company has said that it is already working on it.

