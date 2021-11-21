Sunday, November 21, 2021  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

If you are unable to access WhatsApp Desktop, try this!

Users are having problem logging into Whatsapp Web

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

For the past few days, WhatsApp users are having difficulty logging in to the WhatsApp Web. Don’t worry! now the company has come up with a solution.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has fixed the issue and now users can easily log into WhatsApp Desktop. If users are unable to use WhatsApp Desktop due to the recent multi-device update, uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp Desktop:

“This is due to a server-side update to improve multi-device and security notifications when a device list is updated. You can back up your chat history and reinstall WhatsApp to test if it works now,” WABetaInfo tweeted.

The tweet further reads, “WhatsApp has released a new Universal Windows Platform app. Some users are experiencing issues when scrolling a conversation. I’ve noticed that those people use a PC having the AMD processor, but it might be a coincidence.”

While some features such as status updates archived chats, stickers and dark mode are still missing on the Universal Windows Platform app, however, the company has said that it is already working on it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
whatsapp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
whatsapp web not working, whatsapp web, what to do if whatsapp web is not working
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
If you are unable to access WhatsApp Desktop, try this!
If you are unable to access WhatsApp Desktop, try this!
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.