Bored of streaming? Now you can play games on Netflix

Netflix is no more a streaming platform only. Now, you can also play games on it.

On Tuesday, Netflix is rolling out updates for its subscribers which will allow them to download games and play them inside the Netflix app.

Initially, this update will only be available for Android users, which means that only Android users will be able to download and play games on their Netflix accounts.

To begin with, the over-the-top (OTT) platform is launching its gaming service with five games – Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

These are Netflix-exclusive games that are available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store under the label “Netflix Inc”. Users can still download these games directly from Google Play Store and App Store, but to play them, they will need a Netflix account.

After today’s update, Netflix subscribers who use Android devices will find a “Games” tab on their Netflix account. Clicking on the tab will redirect them to Play Store from where they can download and play the game.

Netflix said that its subscribers won’t have to pay any additional fee to play these games. Moreover, there will be no ads or in-game purchases in these games.

Multiple users who are using a single account will all be able to download and play their games on their respective profiles.

Netflix is releasing this update Tuesday, but the complete rollout will take some time. So, some Android users might not see the “Gaming” tab on their Netflix account for a few days, but after the complete rollout, all Android users will be able to play games on Netflix on their smartphones and tablets.

Netflix says it has plans to release its gaming services for iOS users too, but that will take a few months.

Talking about their venture into gaming, Netflix’s Game Development Vice President Mike Verdu said, “We want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.”

Netflix’s foray into gaming is not sudden. The company, for a long time, has hinted at its plan to enter the gaming arena.

In its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021 released in July, the company did mention its plans to expand as a gaming platform.

“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV,” Netflix said in a letter to its shareholders.

“We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.”

Then in August, Netflix began testing the gaming feature in its app by rolling out the update to its subscribers in Poland using Android smartphones.

Initially, only two games “Stranger Things: 1984” and “Stranger Things 3” were available to download and play.

Let’s talk Netflix and gaming.



Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step. https://t.co/yOl44PGY0r — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 26, 2021

Then in September, Netflix expanded this feature to two more markets, Italy and Spain, and added three more games “Shooting Hoops,” “Teeter Up” and “Card Blast” to its library.

These new titles were also made available to subscribers using the same model. Android users will get a “Games” tab on their Netflix account and upon clicking will be redirected to Google Play Store to download and play the games.

Now, Netflix is expanding its gaming feature to Android users all over the world.