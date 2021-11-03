Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Bored of streaming? Now you can play games on Netflix

Subscribers won’t have to pay any additional fee

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo—Mashable

Netflix is no more a streaming platform only. Now, you can also play games on it.

On Tuesday, Netflix is rolling out updates for its subscribers which will allow them to download games and play them inside the Netflix app.

Initially, this update will only be available for Android users, which means that only Android users will be able to download and play games on their Netflix accounts.

To begin with, the over-the-top (OTT) platform is launching its gaming service with five games – Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

These are Netflix-exclusive games that are available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store under the label “Netflix Inc”. Users can still download these games directly from Google Play Store and App Store, but to play them, they will need a Netflix account.

After today’s update, Netflix subscribers who use Android devices will find a “Games” tab on their Netflix account. Clicking on the tab will redirect them to Play Store from where they can download and play the game.

Netflix said that its subscribers won’t have to pay any additional fee to play these games. Moreover, there will be no ads or in-game purchases in these games.

Multiple users who are using a single account will all be able to download and play their games on their respective profiles.

Netflix is releasing this update Tuesday, but the complete rollout will take some time. So, some Android users might not see the “Gaming” tab on their Netflix account for a few days, but after the complete rollout, all Android users will be able to play games on Netflix on their smartphones and tablets.

Netflix says it has plans to release its gaming services for iOS users too, but that will take a few months.

Talking about their venture into gaming, Netflix’s Game Development Vice President Mike Verdu said, “We want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.”

Netflix’s foray into gaming is not sudden. The company, for a long time, has hinted at its plan to enter the gaming arena.

In its earnings report for the second quarter of 2021 released in July, the company did mention its plans to expand as a gaming platform.

“We view gaming as another new content category for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV,” Netflix said in a letter to its shareholders.

“We’re excited as ever about our movies and TV series offering and we expect a long runway of increasing investment and growth across all of our existing content categories, but since we are nearly a decade into our push into original programming, we think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games.”

Then in August, Netflix began testing the gaming feature in its app by rolling out the update to its subscribers in Poland using Android smartphones.

Initially, only two games “Stranger Things: 1984” and “Stranger Things 3” were available to download and play.

Initially, only two games “Stranger Things: 1984” and “Stranger Things 3” were available to download and play.

Then in September, Netflix expanded this feature to two more markets, Italy and Spain, and added three more games “Shooting Hoops,” “Teeter Up” and “Card Blast” to its library.

These new titles were also made available to subscribers using the same model. Android users will get a “Games” tab on their Netflix account and upon clicking will be redirected to Google Play Store to download and play the games.

Now, Netflix is expanding its gaming feature to Android users all over the world.

FaceBook WhatsApp
netflix
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Netflix, netflix games, Stranger Things, Stranger Things 3: The Game , Shooting Hoops
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Is TikTok allowing creators to 'accept money' from viewers
Is TikTok allowing creators to ‘accept money’ from viewers
PUBG: New State set to release this month
PUBG: New State set to release this month
Yahoo exits China ahead of gaming giant Epic Games
Yahoo exits China ahead of gaming giant Epic Games
Bored of streaming? Now you can play games on Netflix
Bored of streaming? Now you can play games on Netflix
Facebook ending facial recognition use over privacy fears
Facebook ending facial recognition use over privacy fears
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.