Sunday, November 14, 2021  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > Technology

BMW’s first all-electric sedan ready to hit the road

The company plans to increase EV production

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Source: BMW

BMW has announced that its Munich production plant has rolled out the first model of its flagship electric sedan “BMW i4”.  BMW i4 is the company's first-ever all electric sedan. The car will be available for sale in the US next year. The company has announced that that the all-electric car will be available in three variants – eDrive40 Sport, eDrive40 M Sport and i4 M50.  BMW i4. Source: BMW The car is fitted with electric batteries at the front and rear instead of gasoline engines. The batteries generate a 536-horsepower combined. According to the specifications released by BMW, the batteries fitted in the i4 are just inches high.  BMW estimates that the M50 variant has a range of 245 miles, while the eDrive 40 will travel 300 miles with fully-charged batteries.  BMW i4 can accept up to 200 kW of charging power. Source: BMW BMW added that i4 can be charged at any charging station, as well as at the owner’s house. A 240-volt home charger, supplying up to 11 kW of charging power will fully charge the car in eight hours.  At a commercial charging station, however, the car accepts up to 200 kW of charging power.  BMW’s plans for electric cars  This is BMW's first-ever all electric sedan. However, this is not company's first all-electric car produced by BMW. Before BMW i4, the company has released an all-electric SUV, and an all-electric compact sedan.  The company also has a range of hybrid cars models which run on both gas and batteries.  BMW has announced its plans to build to increases the production of EVs in the coming years. The company expects that 50% of its global sales will be EVs by 2030.  Upcoming all-electric cars Overall, global car manufacturers are boosting the production of all-electric cars. Several EV models are set to release in 2022 and 2023. These vehicles include all-electric sedans, SUVs, mini cooper, camping vans and trucks. Some of the most anticipated EVs coming out in near future are:  Audi Q4 e-tron Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron  Chevrolet Silverado Electric Cadillac Celestiq Ford Explorer EV  Ford F-150 Lightning GMC Hummer Honda Prologue Hyundai Ioniq 5 Kia EV6 Mazda MX-30 Mercedes-Benz EQA Mercedes-Benz EQB Mercedes-Benz EQE Mercedes-Benz EQG Mercedes-Benz EQS Nissan Ariya Porsche Macan EV Tesla Cybertruck Tesla Roadster Volkswagen ID.8 Volvo C40 Recharge 
