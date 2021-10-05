vivo's latest Y33s is now available in Pakistan

Vivo, a leading global brand, today announced the availability of its newest addition to the youth-centric Y series, the Y33s for sale. Featuring a 6.58-inch FHD+ in-cell display, powerful cameras, a fashionable body, and a lightweight yet premium in-hand feel in a slim 8.0mm package, the Y33s is an all-rounder smartphone designed to deliver a superior user experience.

The all-new Y33s packs a triple rear camera setup elegantly organized and crafted into vivo’s signature Dual Tone Step design featuring a 50MP Rear Camera* that redefines high-definition photography. Integrated with multiple intelligent shooting functions, the 50MP Triple Camera setup brings higher clarity to photographs, capturing life’s best moments effortlessly whether one zooms in or crops.

The phone features a massive 5000mAh Battery* powered by an 18W Fast Charge* technology that powers the device quickly, thus saving users a lot of time. The device is also equipped with reverse charging function* which turns the smartphone into a mobile power bank.

Photo: Official

Furthermore, the Y33s is equipped with an Extended RAM 2.0, allowing 8GB + 4GB RAM* using idle space in ROM as RAM, enabling seamless switch between apps for the user. With Helio G80 Processor + 128 GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB) the phone offers stronger performance than its predecessor, making Y33s stand out in games.

Price & Availability

Available in two color variants of Mirror Black and Midday Dream, Y33s is now available in Pakistan at the price of Rs. 37,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y33s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y33s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

Photo: Official

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/y33s