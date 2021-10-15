Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

TikTok removes over 9m videos in Pakistan

It’s the second highest in the world

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

Photo: Official

Pakistan ranks second in the world with 9.85 million videos removed by TikTok from April to June over violation of its community guidelines, the company said in a report released on Thursday.

The Community Guidelines Enforcement Report highlights that the app removed 81.51 million videos globally in the second quarter of 2021. This figure is, however, less than 1% of all the videos uploaded on TikTok.

The United States ranks first with 11.43 million videos removed and Brazil comes third with 7.48 million TikToks taken down. Over four million videos were removed in Russia and Indonesia each.

Most of the videos removed concerned minor safety. TikTok states that 41.3% of the content violated its minor safety policy and 95.4% of these videos were removed within 24 hours of being posted.

TikTok states that nudity and pornographic content are not allowed on the app. Of the total videos taken down, 14% violated this policy. TikTok removed 90% of these videos within 24 hours and 78.5% at zero views.

Other reason for content removal include: 

Harassment and bullying (6.8%)

Hateful behaviour (2.2%)

Illegal activities and regulated goods (20.9%)

Integrity and authenticity (0.8%)

Suicide, self-hard and dangerous acts (5.3%)

Violent and graphic content (7.7%)

Violent extremism (1.1%)

From January till March, TikTok removed over six million videos in Pakistan due to nude and sexual content.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has banned the app four times on complaints of “immoral, indecent, and inappropriate” content.

Read here for more details.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
tiktok, pakistan tiktok, videos
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
IT ministry notifies implementation of new social media rules
IT ministry notifies implementation of new social media rules
Apple cuts iPhone 13 output forecast on chip shortage: report
Apple cuts iPhone 13 output forecast on chip shortage: report
TikTok removes over 9m videos in Pakistan
TikTok removes over 9m videos in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.