TikTok removes over 9m videos in Pakistan

Pakistan ranks second in the world with 9.85 million videos removed by TikTok from April to June over violation of its community guidelines, the company said in a report released on Thursday.

The Community Guidelines Enforcement Report highlights that the app removed 81.51 million videos globally in the second quarter of 2021. This figure is, however, less than 1% of all the videos uploaded on TikTok.

The United States ranks first with 11.43 million videos removed and Brazil comes third with 7.48 million TikToks taken down. Over four million videos were removed in Russia and Indonesia each.

Most of the videos removed concerned minor safety. TikTok states that 41.3% of the content violated its minor safety policy and 95.4% of these videos were removed within 24 hours of being posted.

TikTok states that nudity and pornographic content are not allowed on the app. Of the total videos taken down, 14% violated this policy. TikTok removed 90% of these videos within 24 hours and 78.5% at zero views.

Other reason for content removal include:

Harassment and bullying (6.8%)

Hateful behaviour (2.2%)

Illegal activities and regulated goods (20.9%)

Integrity and authenticity (0.8%)

Suicide, self-hard and dangerous acts (5.3%)

Violent and graphic content (7.7%)

Violent extremism (1.1%)

From January till March, TikTok removed over six million videos in Pakistan due to nude and sexual content.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has banned the app four times on complaints of “immoral, indecent, and inappropriate” content.

