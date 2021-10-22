Pornhub data insights into the day Facebook went down

Something interesting happened on October 4: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for several hours. What did people do during that outage? Well, one website, which is banned in Pakistan, offered some insights.

Yes, yes, we know, it is disgusting and not publicly acceptable to talk about sex and pornography. But for just one moment, if you can set aside these well-founded beliefs and values, we invite you to consider this story from a purely technological angle.

The banned website offered an insight into global consumer shifts during the social media outage on October 4, 2021.

Pornhub gets 130 million users to its website every day. It is a powerhouse of data because of that, so much so, that Forbes magazine asked it recently to prepare a report on technology being used in the world. But more about that later.

On October 7, Pornhub released an insight that during the social media blackout on October 4, its traffic went up by as much as 10.5%. This means globally about half a million people went to Pornhub while Facebook was down.

Here is the graph:

The website reported at 10% increase in its traffic on October 4.

Global technology insights

Forbes commissioned Pornhub to give it a technology review for the year 2020. The Google Analytics data was interesting.

In 2020, Pornhub reported that 84% of its traffic worldwide was accessed on mobile phones, the majority of which were smartphones. Tablet traffic shrunk, and desktop and laptop traffic were reduced to just 15% of Pornhub’s global traffic.

According to Pornhub data, Apple is the market leader in richer countries (US, Canada, the UK, Scandinavia, Australia and Japan). But the Global South tends to use Android.

The 2019 data for Pornhub shows it gets the largest audience from the US, followed by Japan. India ranked high until its government banned the site in 2018. Pornhub consumers in Pakistan tend to search for “Indian” as a category. And by the way, Pornhub does not list Pakistan in its top 20 countries.

It has been pointed out that Pakistan may be searching more for the word “porn”. Google data reveals the trend in the graph below:

From 2004 to date, Google’s data on how Pakistan has searched for the word “porn”. Image: Google

We’ve been seeing the Pakistani government crack down on pornography sites since at least 2016. In 2012, YouTube was banned after a blasphemous film was uploaded to the site. It was only in 2016 that the ban was lifted.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority blocked over 0.4 million objectionable websites in 2016. One notable case that comes to mind is of fifteen-year-old Ghazi Muhammad Abdullah who helped the PTA in 2012 by making a list of 780,000 adult websites and sending it to the authority.