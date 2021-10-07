Pakistani brothers enter DOTA 2 International with $40m prize pool

DOTA II International is bringing back its main event, a competition for gamers around the world to win the battle for the maximum prize money in the history of competitions. The news is big in Pakistan not just because of its massive gaming community but because two brothers from Karachi will be facing off with each other.

Last year, the event was cancelled but the game’s company, Valve, has managed to bring the tournament back this year. The event was meant to take place in August but due to the global pandemic it was postponed until October.

The competition will have two rounds, group stage and then the main event.

Welcome to The International 2021 Dota 2 Championships from Bucharest! We wish all contenders the best of luck as the first day of Group Stage begins.

Group stage

Group stage of the International will be played from October 7 till October 10. Eighteen teams have qualified worldwide. Twelve out of them have made their way on the basis of their DOTA pro-circuit rankings and six teams came out through to the qualifying round of the International, one team each from North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

These teams will be divided into two groups consisting of nine teams each where they play in a round-robin format. All matches are played in a best of two. Four teams out of nine from each group will be promoted to the upper bracket of the main event. The bottom team in each group eliminates from the group stage and the remaining four teams from each group will proceed to the lower bracket of the main event where they will be playing eliminators.

After a bit of a delay, games are now underway!

Main event

The main event of the DOTA II International will be played from October 12 till October 17. Sixteen teams will play in a double-elimination bracket. The teams that managed to get a place in the upper bracket will have multiple chances to stay in the tournament. The matches among lower bracket teams will be eliminators. The first round of lower bracket will be best of one, all other matches are best of three and the grand final will be best of five.

Teams that will be participating in the group stage are

Group A: Alliance, Evil geniuses, Invictus gaming, OG, T1, Aster, Undying, Thunder Predator, Virtus.pro.

Group B: Beastcoast, Elephant, Fnatic, PSG.LGD, Quincy Crew, SG esports, Secret, Spirit, Vici gaming.

Sumail Hassan and Yawar Hassan are the two Pakistani brothers who will be participating in the tournament. But the Karachi boys will have to make their way to the main event to play against each other. They moved to America in 2012.

Sumail Hassan has won the International championship in 2015 and became the youngest to win a championship. His current net worth is more than $1.3 million.

After team Liquid’s exit from the qualifiers, Sumail has been picked up by the Western European team and two time champions OG as a replacement of their first position carry player Ana.

There were rumors surfacing that Sumail Hassan has been kicked out from OG, however the team has confirmed in their latest team that he will be playing in their final lineup.

It is on.

Yawar Hassan, older brother of Sumail Hassan has yet to win an International. He is representing North American team Quincy Crew. According to e-sportsearning website, his current net worth is more than $400,000.

History of the International

Valave announced its first International event in 2011 when the game was not so popular among world and was won by Natus Vincere (NaVi). The prize pool for 2011 event was $1,600,000 and it was played from August 17, till August 21, 2011.

The International 2 was played during August 31 till September 2. It was won by Invictus gaming and prize pool was $1,600,000. It was first time a team from China won the championship, the region with most players of the game.

The International 3 was won by Alliance, it was the year when the game was officially announced as free to play worldwide by Valve and was available on Steam game engine. The prize pool was $2,874,380.

Team Newbee won the TI4 with the prize pool of $10,923,977. It was significant increase in the prize money just after the game went worldwide.

In 2015, Pakistan entered the Dota 2 international scene when Evil geniuses won the tournament which had prize pool of $18,429,613.

Wings gaming, which did not last for long time because of difference of opinion among team members were TI5 champions. The prize pool had reached $20,770,460 by then.

Team Liquid won the grand event in 2017 which had the prize pool of $24,787,916. The players of the team had disagreements after that and the captain Kuro Salehi also known as Kuroky, parted ways and formed his own team.

OG became the world champions in 2018 and 2019. It became the first team to win the championship consecutively. The TI10 cancelled last year will be played this October and it has almost the double prize pool than 2016.