How to use WhatsApp on four devices at once

Beta version works even when phone is switched off
Have you tried WhatsApp’s latest beta feature that allows you to link your account to up to four companion devices?
WhatsApp is giving early access to its users to try out the beta feature for Web, Desktop and Portal. According to WhatsApp, you will now be able to use WhatsApp on up to four linked devices without having to keep your phone connected.
There are, however, some limitations to this new version. Although you can use WhatsApp on multiple devices, you can have only one phone connected to your account at a time.
A user still needs to register their account and link new devices with their phone and if the phone is not used for 14 days, the linked devices will be disconnected.
The multi-device feature is available to iPhone and Android users with the latest version of WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business.
You can’t clear or delete chats on companion devices if your primary device is an iPhone.
Messages or calls will not be sent to people using a very old version of WhatsApp.
Beta cannot be used on tablets.
You can’t view live location on companion devices.
It is advised you update to the latest version of WhatsApp. After joining the multi-device beta, you need to relink your companion devices.
Open WhatsApp and tap More options
Tap Linked Devices
Tap Multi-device beta
Tap Join Beta
Go to WhatsApp Settings
Tap Linked Devices
Tap Multi-device beta
Tap Join Beta.
You can opt out of the beta feature anytime by tapping Leave the beta.