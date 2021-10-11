DOTA 2 International: Pakistani gamer Sumail secures upper bracket spot

Sumail, a Pakistani gamer participating in an ongoing DOTA 2 world championship that started on October 7, has made a place for himself in the main event.

Sumail Hassan is representing Western European’s team OG as position one carry. They started the group stages at a high with a two-game win against Alliance and then against Thunder Predator. However, things got ugly when they lost their series against Aster on October 8. The team came out strong in the second series of day two against South East Asian team T1.

At the end of group stage, OG stood at number three in the table with ten wins and six losses. They manage to win a game against China’s Invictus Gaming which has only lost on two games out of their sixteen matches.

With Group Stage complete, the upper and lower brackets are set. Here are the final standings and teams who will play for the Aegis of Champions in The International 2021! #TI10 pic.twitter.com/FUuujhOlK3 — The International (@dota2ti) October 10, 2021

OG will play their Western European arch rivals team Secret in the first round of main event that begins from October 12. If Sumail loses the series, he will still have a second chance to stay in the tournament unlike Sumail’s brother.

Sumail’s brother Yawar Hassan’s team Quincy Crew managed to survive through the group stage and is placed in the lower brackets. They will be playing their first eliminator match against team Aster which had already put on a show against OG. It will be good opportunity for Yawar to avenge his younger brother’s defeat against the Chinese team. At the end of group stage Yawar’s team is on sixth position in the table with six wins and ten defeats.

Quincy Crew lost four series in total. They lost against PSG LGD, Secret, Spirit and Vici Gaming. Their six wins were against Beastcoast, Fnatic and a two match series against SG esports.

Here’s a look at the first matchups of The International 2021 Dota 2 Championships Main Event bracket! Be sure to tune in on Tuesday, October 12th to see who will add their name to the Aegis of Champions 🏆 #TI10 pic.twitter.com/G5jy5k8Sou — The International (@dota2ti) October 10, 2021

Did you know…

China has a dominant position in this competition so far. Five teams out of sixteen that qualified to the main event are from the country. Invictus Gaming and PSG.LGD are table toppers from Group A and B, respectively. IG has only lost two matches so far that was against OG and Undying.

You may also like Pakistani brothers enter DOTA 2 International with $40m prize pool

PSG.LGD only lost one game that was against team Secret.

Elder Titan is the most picked hero of the tournament so far with 52 appearances. Tidehunter comes second with 52 and Io with 49. Unlike the previous editions of the tournament, these heroes are of semi-carry and support roles. A total of 112 heroes were used during the group stages, whereas nine heroes stay untouched. These include Broodmother, Huskar, Lone Druid, Meepo, Omniknight, Outworld Destroyer, Spirit Breaker, Techies and Zeus.