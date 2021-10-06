Did you check your WhatsApp privacy settings after global outage?

WhatsApp privacy settings were reset to default values after Facebook-owned applications suffered a global outage late Monday.

Although Facebook has announced that no data was compromised during the suspension of their services, WhatsApp users may need to revisit their privacy settings as they automatically reverted to default after the app was restored.

This means that WhatsApp groups you are a member of are now open to “Everyone”. If you want to customise your privacy settings, follow these simple steps:

1. Go to Settings

2. Select Account

3. Choose Privacy

4. Go to Groups

5. Change settings from Everyone to My Contacts



Facebook-owned applications were disrupted for an hour in March 2021 as well.

