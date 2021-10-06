Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

Did you check your WhatsApp privacy settings after global outage?

You may need to reset a few options

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

WhatsApp privacy settings were reset to default values after Facebook-owned applications suffered a global outage late Monday.

Although Facebook has announced that no data was compromised during the suspension of their services, WhatsApp users may need to revisit their privacy settings as they automatically reverted to default after the app was restored.

This means that WhatsApp groups you are a member of are now open to “Everyone”. If you want to customise your privacy settings, follow these simple steps:

1. Go to Settings

2. Select Account

3. Choose Privacy

4.  Go to Groups

5.  Change settings from Everyone to My Contacts

Facebook-owned applications were disrupted for an hour in March 2021 as well. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
privacy settings whatsapp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
whatsapp, global outage
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
What caused Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram global outage?
What caused Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram global outage?
Vivo's latest Y33s is now available in Pakistan
Vivo’s latest Y33s is now available in Pakistan
Did you check your WhatsApp privacy settings after global outage?
Did you check your WhatsApp privacy settings after global outage?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.