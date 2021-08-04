Wednesday, August 4, 2021  | 24 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

WhatsApp’s latest feature makes photos, videos disappear after being viewed

'View Once' tool gives more control to users over privacy

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

Photo: AFP

WhatsApp’s latest “View Once” tool makes photos and videos disappear from conversations once they are viewed by the recipient(s).

The messenger application, in a press release. stated that the feature gives more control over privacy.

The images and clips will appear as ‘opened’ to avoid confusion instead.
WhatsApp added that the feature will be available for all users.

Photo Courtesy: WhatsApp
Photo Courtesy: WhatsApp

Multimedia files won’t be saved in its folder on the device. It will not allow the items to be forward, saved or shared as well.

The items will automatically erase if not viewed within two weeks. The deleted files can be restored if it is not viewed at the time of backup.

The seen images and videos will not be restored if viewed earlier at the time of backup.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
whatsapp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
whatsapp view once, whatsapp view once feature, whatsapp view once apk, whatsapp new update, whatsapp view once feature download
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
WhatsApp's latest feature makes photos, videos disappear after being viewed
WhatsApp’s latest feature makes photos, videos disappear after being viewed
Pakistan's first e-sports tournament Free Fire Pakistan League kicks off
Pakistan’s first e-sports tournament Free Fire Pakistan League kicks off
Twitter update allows Google, Apple accounts for signing up
Twitter update allows Google, Apple accounts for signing up
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.