WhatsApp’s latest feature makes photos, videos disappear after being viewed

WhatsApp’s latest “View Once” tool makes photos and videos disappear from conversations once they are viewed by the recipient(s).

The messenger application, in a press release. stated that the feature gives more control over privacy.

The images and clips will appear as ‘opened’ to avoid confusion instead.

WhatsApp added that the feature will be available for all users.

Multimedia files won’t be saved in its folder on the device. It will not allow the items to be forward, saved or shared as well.

The items will automatically erase if not viewed within two weeks. The deleted files can be restored if it is not viewed at the time of backup.

The seen images and videos will not be restored if viewed earlier at the time of backup.

