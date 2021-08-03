Tuesday, August 3, 2021  | 23 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Technology

Twitter update allows Google, Apple accounts for signing up

Social media website says it makes conversations easier

Posted: Aug 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: TwitterSupport/Twitter

Twitter announced that Google and Apple accounts can now be used for login and sign up. 

The micro-blogging application, in a tweet, mentioned that the feature will make joining conversations and going through timelines easier. 

Google users can use the feature on Twitter’s application and the website. The Apple ID can be accessed on its operating system. 

The Apple version is not supported by the web yet.

According to The Verge, Twitter will enable users to link their existing account with an Apple or Google one, provided they are the same.

