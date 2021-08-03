Twitter update allows Google, Apple accounts for signing up

Twitter announced that Google and Apple accounts can now be used for login and sign up.

The micro-blogging application, in a tweet, mentioned that the feature will make joining conversations and going through timelines easier.

Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline.



Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use:

▪️ Your Google Account on the app and on web

▪️ Or your Apple ID on iOS, and soon on web pic.twitter.com/Nf56H1ghmY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 2, 2021

Google users can use the feature on Twitter’s application and the website. The Apple ID can be accessed on its operating system.

The Apple version is not supported by the web yet.

According to The Verge, Twitter will enable users to link their existing account with an Apple or Google one, provided they are the same.

