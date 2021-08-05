TikTok begins testing vanishing clips feature

TikTok, a video-sharing app, has started testing a new vanishing clips feature similar to that on Facebook and Snapchat, BBC reported Thursday.

TikTok stories allow users to view the content on accounts they follow for 24 hours before they are deleted.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp rolled out a similar feature where users can post photos or videos as stories that will vanish within 24 hours.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” the app’s spokesperson said. “Currently we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community,” he added.

On August 3, Twitter discontinued a Fleets — a similar feature, after it didn’t become as widely used as the company hoped. It was introduced in March last year.

