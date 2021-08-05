Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

TikTok begins testing vanishing clips feature

Users can post stories that will disappear after 24 hours

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

TikTok, a video-sharing app, has started testing a new vanishing clips feature similar to that on Facebook and Snapchat, BBC reported Thursday.

TikTok stories allow users to view the content on accounts they follow for 24 hours before they are deleted.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp rolled out a similar feature where users can post photos or videos as stories that will vanish within 24 hours.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” the app’s spokesperson said. “Currently we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community,” he added.

On August 3, Twitter discontinued a Fleets — a similar feature, after it didn’t become as widely used as the company hoped. It was introduced in March last year.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
TikTok Stories, TikTok new feature, TikTok, Social Media,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
WhatsApp's latest feature makes photos, videos disappear after being viewed
WhatsApp’s latest feature makes photos, videos disappear after being viewed
Pakistan's first e-sports tournament Free Fire Pakistan League kicks off
Pakistan’s first e-sports tournament Free Fire Pakistan League kicks off
Facebook modifies Settings page to make it easier for users
Facebook modifies Settings page to make it easier for users
Twitter update allows Google, Apple accounts for signing up
Twitter update allows Google, Apple accounts for signing up
TikTok begins testing vanishing clips feature
TikTok begins testing vanishing clips feature
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.