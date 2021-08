Google’s latest cellphone Pixel 5a will be released on August 26, Frontpagetech has reported.

The features will include 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 765G processor. It comes with a 6.4-inch screen as well.

There will be no wireless charging feature.

Pixel 5a will be available for sale in the United States and Japan markets. It will have a price of $450.

The report said that it will have the same camera as its predecessor, Pixel 5.

