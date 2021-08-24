Facebook to bring audio, video call to its main app

The video and audio calling feature is set to be back on Facebook’s main app, it has been reported.

Initially, Facebook allowed users to chat while browsing the app but in 2014, it launched a separate messenger app which constrained people to install it if they wanted to message privately.

The feature will be introduced to customers across the US and some other countries on Monday. However, if one wants to send text messages, they still would have to download the messenger app.

Last September, Facebook merged the messaging feature with Instagram. It enabled people to message and call each other without installing both apps.

Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has said that this feature would let users to communicate more easily rather than having the need to download multiple apps.