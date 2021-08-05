Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

Facebook modifies Settings page to make it easier for users

Number of categories have been reduced

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Facebook has announced that it has modified its settings page to make tools easier to find.

The social media website, in its blog, mentioned that the layout has been streamlined and the previous settings remain intact.

“Whether it’s managing the ads people see, adjusting sharing settings, or curating an audience for posts, people shouldn’t have to think too hard about where to start,” the post read. “That’s why we’ve reduced the number of categories, and renamed them to more closely match people’s mental models.”

It added: “Settings are now grouped into six broad categories, each containing several related settings: Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies.”

Facebook has moved many standalone settings that are relatable as well.

It claims to have made improvements to the search that makes the settings option easier to find. They have come up with a shortcut to Privacy Checkup which is at the top right of the Settings page.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Facebook
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
facebook setting, facebook users, facebook updates, facebook new feature,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
WhatsApp's latest feature makes photos, videos disappear after being viewed
WhatsApp’s latest feature makes photos, videos disappear after being viewed
Pakistan's first e-sports tournament Free Fire Pakistan League kicks off
Pakistan’s first e-sports tournament Free Fire Pakistan League kicks off
Twitter update allows Google, Apple accounts for signing up
Twitter update allows Google, Apple accounts for signing up
Facebook modifies Settings page to make it easier for users
Facebook modifies Settings page to make it easier for users
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.