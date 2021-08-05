Facebook modifies Settings page to make it easier for users

Facebook has announced that it has modified its settings page to make tools easier to find.

The social media website, in its blog, mentioned that the layout has been streamlined and the previous settings remain intact.

“Whether it’s managing the ads people see, adjusting sharing settings, or curating an audience for posts, people shouldn’t have to think too hard about where to start,” the post read. “That’s why we’ve reduced the number of categories, and renamed them to more closely match people’s mental models.”

It added: “Settings are now grouped into six broad categories, each containing several related settings: Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies.”

Facebook has moved many standalone settings that are relatable as well.

It claims to have made improvements to the search that makes the settings option easier to find. They have come up with a shortcut to Privacy Checkup which is at the top right of the Settings page.

