Apple ‘iPhone 13’ launch expected Sept: industry watchers

Industry watchers have pegged the release of the Apple iPhone 13 along with a raft of other products in September.

The speculation based on supply chain study is that the newest iPhone will have double the storage from the highest Pro’s 512GB. This means it could be a phone with 1 terabyte’s capacity.

There was talk of improved cameras, no ports, and the possible return of Touch ID. Also, people are calling it iPhone 13 but Apple could call it something else, like 12S.

TBA 2021

MagSafe for accessories and charging

Smaller or no notch is possible

Touch ID under the display or in the power button

120Hz screen with LTPO on pro models

ProRes video recording

Industry watchers are fairly certain that at least one Apple product model will be released with LiDAR scanning, and at least model with a 1 TB storage option. LiDAR would allow the camera to scan the surrounding and build a 3D image.

Other products expected are the Apple Watch 7, AirPods, a newer iPad and iPad Mini. There is also talk of a MacBook Pro release.