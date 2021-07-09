Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
The International 10: China Qualifier

How it’s all shaping up

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Last year’s cancelation due to the global pandemic has left fans with emptiness for the hype and excitement of the qualifiers but after a long time wait The International is set to return and it is filled with competition.

Four of the qualifiers have already been completed and the teams are confirmed for The International 10. The North American Qualifiers were won by Undying in a clean sweep of 3-0 over the 4 Zoomers while the South American Qualifiers were taken by SG e-sports after being down in the first map against Team Unknown and finished it strong 3-1. Eastern Europe Qualifiers on the other hand resulted in a very close game of 3-2 as Team Spirit managed to clutch up against Team Empire and a similar score resulted in the China Qualifiers where Fnatic made a comeback while being 0-2 down and managed to win their 3 games in order to qualify.

However the Western Europe and the China Qualifiers are open for taking as EHome beat Elephant to secure the Grand Final spot for the China Qualifier and will face either Elephant, Royal Never Give Up, or Team MagMa. The Eastern Europe Qualifier is, however, undecided but Tundra eSports seem to be the fan-favorite to go into the Grand Final.

According to liquipedia.net, the qualifiers will conclude on July 10, and the group stage and the main stage will take place in Bucharest, Romania, and will start on October 7. The group stage will conclude on October 10 and the main stage will start on October 12 and the final is planned for October 17. The final will be played for a portion of the $40 million USD prize pool.

