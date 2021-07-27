Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

Samsung working on virtual studio to spearhead video content production

It comes with company's most cutting-edge display technologies

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Samsung announced that it is working on a virtual production studio to lead its future video production content.

The venture named is a collaboration of Samsung and CJ ENM, an organization for television series and films.

“We are excited to collaborate with CJ ENM to build a virtual production studio featuring Samsung’s most cutting-edge display technologies,” President of Samsung Electronics Visual Display Business Jong-hee Han said as quoted in a statement.

He added: “With this partnership, Samsung is launching a new virtual production industry initiative with a commitment to deliver innovative products and solutions that offer the optimal environment for next-generation content production.”

The real-time virtual settings will be created via LED displays and connected cameras. This will result in saving time, reduce image composition and saving production costs.

It will assist filmmakers to view cameras on the set in any direction.

The technology facilitates content creators to design environments to their specific requirements, enabling different installation options.

Its screen is over 1,000 inches that create different colours and supports maximum 16k high-resolution content.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
samsung
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Samsung, Samsung production house, samsung virtual production, samsung new feature,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NASA selects SpaceX for mission to Jupiter moon Europa
NASA selects SpaceX for mission to Jupiter moon Europa
Xiaomi grabs number two spot in surging smartphone market: survey
Xiaomi grabs number two spot in surging smartphone market: survey
Massive internet outage takes down PlayStation Network, Amazon
Massive internet outage takes down PlayStation Network, Amazon
Audio chat forum Clubhouse opens to all
Audio chat forum Clubhouse opens to all
Facebook assembles team to build 'metaverse'
Facebook assembles team to build ‘metaverse’
Samsung working on virtual studio to spearhead video content production
Samsung working on virtual studio to spearhead video content production
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has triple external cameras: report
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has triple external cameras: report
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.