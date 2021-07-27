Samsung working on virtual studio to spearhead video content production

Samsung announced that it is working on a virtual production studio to lead its future video production content.

The venture named is a collaboration of Samsung and CJ ENM, an organization for television series and films.

“We are excited to collaborate with CJ ENM to build a virtual production studio featuring Samsung’s most cutting-edge display technologies,” President of Samsung Electronics Visual Display Business Jong-hee Han said as quoted in a statement.

He added: “With this partnership, Samsung is launching a new virtual production industry initiative with a commitment to deliver innovative products and solutions that offer the optimal environment for next-generation content production.”

The real-time virtual settings will be created via LED displays and connected cameras. This will result in saving time, reduce image composition and saving production costs.

It will assist filmmakers to view cameras on the set in any direction.

The technology facilitates content creators to design environments to their specific requirements, enabling different installation options.

Its screen is over 1,000 inches that create different colours and supports maximum 16k high-resolution content.

