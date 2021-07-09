Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Technology

Pakistan’s Valorant MaxD beats India’s Villanous

Progresses to World Finals

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Pakistan’s Valorant Team MaxD has been making news all over the country as the underdogs have done the unthinkable and beat India’s Team Villainous to win the South Asian Regionals and have progressed into the World Finals.

The news was reported on Reddit Thursday. Their outstanding performance against Sri Lanka and India, both of which were a clean sweep of 2-0, has led them to the World Finals of the Red Bull Campus Clutch.

Pakistan’s scores against India were a dominant 13-6 and 13-8 against India and have gained recognition amongst the top ranks of eSports.

“MaxD eSports is a team that knows full and well how they are playing,” said analyst Ryan Horton on talkesport.com. “They are not only a group of friends but a solid team that knows each other in and out. Expect big things from MaxD come the World Finals.”

The Red Bull Clutch Campus World Finals will be held in July in Spain where 12 of the finest teams from all over the world will compete for the championship and the bragging rights to be called the best team in Valorant.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan valorant team
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan valorant team , maxD , India valorant , red bull campus , MaxD esports, red bull clutch campus world final , best team valorant
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
This Haripur mechanic is determined to revolutionize the auto industry
This Haripur mechanic is determined to revolutionize the auto industry
US software firm moves to restart after huge ransomware attack
US software firm moves to restart after huge ransomware attack
China watchdog orders ride-hailing service Didi off app stores
China watchdog orders ride-hailing service Didi off app stores
Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
Trump announces anti-censorship lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
The International 10: China Qualifier
The International 10: China Qualifier
Pakistan’s Valorant MaxD beats India’s Villanous
Pakistan’s Valorant MaxD beats India’s Villanous
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.