Pakistan’s Valorant MaxD beats India’s Villanous

Pakistan’s Valorant Team MaxD has been making news all over the country as the underdogs have done the unthinkable and beat India’s Team Villainous to win the South Asian Regionals and have progressed into the World Finals.

The news was reported on Reddit Thursday. Their outstanding performance against Sri Lanka and India, both of which were a clean sweep of 2-0, has led them to the World Finals of the Red Bull Campus Clutch.

Pakistan’s scores against India were a dominant 13-6 and 13-8 against India and have gained recognition amongst the top ranks of eSports.

“MaxD eSports is a team that knows full and well how they are playing,” said analyst Ryan Horton on talkesport.com. “They are not only a group of friends but a solid team that knows each other in and out. Expect big things from MaxD come the World Finals.”

The Red Bull Clutch Campus World Finals will be held in July in Spain where 12 of the finest teams from all over the world will compete for the championship and the bragging rights to be called the best team in Valorant.