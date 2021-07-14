Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Technology

Pakistani students excel at drone-manufacturing

NUST Airworks team ranks 2nd in the tournament

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The role of unmanned aerial vehicles has been increasing in the world for commercial and humanitarian activities. The technology is being availed by major businesses across the world.

In this regard, a competition named Unmanned Aircraft Systems Challenge 2021 was held between teams from all over the world.

NUST Airworks, a team comprising of students from National University of Sciences and Technology, were part of the tournament. They stood runners-up in the competition.

Team members Bilal Nadeem, Shahmeer Khan, Natasha Fatima and Uzair Bhatti appeared on SAMAA TV morning show Naya Din Wednesday. They gave an overview of their creations and the competition itself.

Natasha said the tournament’s objective was to make students skilled in the art of drone-making. It took them days and nights to prepare, she added.

Shahmeer said the unique feature was the merger between the wings and fuselage, which gives more speed, and increases and decreases lift and air drag.

Bilal spoke about the evolution of their constructed drones. He described their designs and wing changes over the past years.

Uzair said the technology assists in different activities such as providing humanitarian and health aid in disaster-hit areas along with furtilising agricultural lands.


 

 
 
