Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has triple external cameras: report

The leaked images of Microsoft’s second-generation cell phone Surface Duo 2 show three external camera lenses, Windows Central reported.

The dual-screen phone has ultra-wide, telephoto, and standard lenses. It also shows the upcoming phone may come with outside frosted glass in both white and black colours.

However, the fingerprint reader is shown to be removed and is probably inserted in the power button. The USB-C port will be on the bottom right-hand side.

It is believed that Microsoft is looking forward to releasing the upcoming cell phone between September to October.

The specifics are said to be Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G, and Near-Field Communication for wireless payments.

Its predecessor, Surface Duo, came under criticism for having outdated specifications and without key hardware features.

