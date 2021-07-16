Microsoft’s Windows 365 comes with advanced security features

Microsoft’s new Windows 365 introduces a new way for businesses to experience Windows 10 and Windows 11.

“Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft cloud, streaming the full Windows experience — apps, data and settings — to personal or corporate devices,” a press release read. “Secure by design and built with the principles of Zero Trust, Windows 365 secures and stores information in the cloud, not on the device, providing a secure, productive experience for workers from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers.”

Welcome to your Windows 365 Cloud PC.



Stream your desktop, apps, storage, and settings from the cloud. https://t.co/5yeSv4huJt #Windows365 pic.twitter.com/ye7QbZrhkN — Microsoft 365 (@Microsoft365) July 14, 2021

It added: “Windows 365 also creates a new hybrid personal computing category called Cloud PC, which uses both the power of the cloud and the capabilities of the device to provide a full, personalised Windows experience.”

The tech giant further said that the product is a “groundbreaking development” as worldwide companies are finding ways to facilitate hybrid work models.

“With Windows 365, we’re creating a new category: the Cloud PC,” the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella was quoted saying in the release.

“Just like applications were brought to the cloud with SaaS, we are now bringing the operating system to the cloud, providing organizations with greater flexibility and a secure way to empower their workforce to be more productive and connected, regardless of location,” he added.

